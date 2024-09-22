San Diego Padres Rookie Jackson Merrill Moves Up Historic NL RBI Leaderboard

Most RBI in a season by a rookie 21 or younger - National League history (1876-present):

130- Albert Pujols (2001)

109- Ryan Zimmerman (2006)

96- Orlando Cepeda (1958)

89- Jackson Merrill (2024 via his run-scoring single in Saturday's @Padres win vs CHW)

89- John Anderson (1895) pic.twitter.com/95mxIdQXfe