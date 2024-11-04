Matt Chapman is the 14th player to win a Gold Glove award for 3+ different franchises



4th of those among players to first win the award in 2000 or later, joining:



Jason Heyward ATL, STL, CHC

Adrian Gonzalez SD, BOS, LAD

Orlando Hudson TOR, ARI, LAD



