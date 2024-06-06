Fastball

San Francisco Giants' Youngster Accomplishes Something Not Done in Last 32 Years of Franchise History

Wednesday was a historic day for San Francisco Giants' outfielder Heliot Ramos!

Brady Farkas

Jun 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) drops his bat while running to first base after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon, 9-3, at Oracle Park.

The big story from the game as a whole is the continued ineffectiveness of Jordan Montgomery, who gave up six earned runs over 2.0 innings for the D'Backs. He now owns an ERA of 6.80.

However, for the Giants, the story of the day was the historic effort of youngster Heliot Ramos, who went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs scored, and four RBI. His stat line was something the Giants haven't seen in the last 32 years of team history.

Per @Stathead on social media:

Heliot Ramos is the youngest @Giants player since Darren Lewis in 1992 to reach base 6+ times in a game.

The 24-year-old is now hitting .304 through 92 at-bats this season. He's got five homers and 19 RBI and is hitting in the middle of the lineup for manager Bob Melvin.

Ramos made his major league debut in 2022 but has only played 60 games across parts of three seasons in the big leagues. He was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Puerto Rico.

Because he exhausted his rookie eligibility last season, he is no longer in the Giants' Top 30 prospect list, per MLB.com. He was No. 20 on that list in 2023.

The Giants are 30-33 and will be off on Thursday before heading to Texas to take on the world champion Rangers on Friday night.

That will pit Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy against his former team.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

