San Francisco Giants' Youngster Accomplishes Something Not Done in Last 32 Years of Franchise History
The San Francisco Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon, 9-3, at Oracle Park.
The big story from the game as a whole is the continued ineffectiveness of Jordan Montgomery, who gave up six earned runs over 2.0 innings for the D'Backs. He now owns an ERA of 6.80.
However, for the Giants, the story of the day was the historic effort of youngster Heliot Ramos, who went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs scored, and four RBI. His stat line was something the Giants haven't seen in the last 32 years of team history.
Per @Stathead on social media:
Heliot Ramos is the youngest @Giants player since Darren Lewis in 1992 to reach base 6+ times in a game.
The 24-year-old is now hitting .304 through 92 at-bats this season. He's got five homers and 19 RBI and is hitting in the middle of the lineup for manager Bob Melvin.
Ramos made his major league debut in 2022 but has only played 60 games across parts of three seasons in the big leagues. He was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Puerto Rico.
Because he exhausted his rookie eligibility last season, he is no longer in the Giants' Top 30 prospect list, per MLB.com. He was No. 20 on that list in 2023.
The Giants are 30-33 and will be off on Thursday before heading to Texas to take on the world champion Rangers on Friday night.
That will pit Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy against his former team.
