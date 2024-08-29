Shohei Ohtani Puts on Historic Show During Bobblehead Night For Los Angeles Dodgers
In a possible World Series preview, the Los Angeles Dodgers bested the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. The 6-4 win moved LA to 79-54 on the season while the loss dropped Baltimore to 77-57.
Both teams are in playoff position currently, with the Dodgers holding the National League West lead. The Orioles are currently the top team in the American League wild card picture.
Wednesday was a true spectacle in Los Angeles, as fans began lining up eight hours early for a bobblehead featuring Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy. Decoy then came out and threw out the ceremonial first pitch (perfectly) and then Ohtani himself stole the show.
The presumptive favorite for the National League MVP Award, Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run and two stolen bases. He now has 42 homers and 42 steals. He is attempting to become the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, his performance on Wednesday was also enough to join the history books.
Shohei Ohtani has 3 games this season with a HR & multiple SB
only players with more such games in a season since 1900:
1986 Rickey Henderson: 5
1987 Eric Davis: 4
Playing just designated hitter this year because of elbow surgery, Ohtani is hitting .295 with the 42 blasts and 95 RBI. He's got a .999 OPS and is on track to win his third MVP Award. It would be his first in the National League, and he'd join Frank Robinson as the only players to win the MVP in both leagues.
