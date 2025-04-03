Shohei Ohtani's Walk-Off Home Run Helps Los Angeles Dodgers Extend Historic Start
With history on the line, it only checks out that Shohei Ohtani was the one to come through in the clutch.
The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed the Atlanta Braves 5-0 midway through the second inning of Wednesday night's series finale. Little by little, Los Angeles crawled back into the contest, ultimately tying the score in the bottom of the eighth.
Ohtani stepped up to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth and only needed to see one pitch before he powered his team to victory.
The reigning NL MVP crushed an outside changeup 399 feet to center, clearing the fence for a walk-off, solo home run on his very own bobblehead night.
In doing so, Ohtani lifted the Dodgers to their eighth consecutive victory to open the regular season. They are now the first reigning World Series champions ever to start a season 8-0, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Los Angeles' 8-0 start is the franchise's first since 1955, back when they were still in Brooklyn. Their 9-0 start in 1940 is the only other season-opening winning streak longer than the one they are on now.
Between the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, their first taste of domestic action against the Detroit Tigers and their showdown with the Braves, the Dodgers have swept all three of their series so far in 2025. Los Angeles has outscored its opponents 45-23 on the whole this season.
Ohtani has played a big part in that success, batting .333 with an 1.126 OPS. After he hit .310 with a 1.036 OPS in 2024, the Japanese superstar could very well be on his way towards collective even more hardware in 2025.
The Dodgers will take Thursday off, then open a road series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
- GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Hunter Greene tossed his 500th career strikeout Wednesday against the Rangers, reaching the milestone fastest than any other pitcher in Reds history. CLICK HERE
- VLADDY ROCKETS UP RANKINGS: ESPN pegged Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the No. 13 player in baseball, up 22 spots from 2024 and 78 spots above his next closest teammate. CLICK HERE
- SOX LOCK UP CAMPBELL: Kristian Campbell hasn't even been in the big leagues for a week, but the Red Sox were confident enough in the 22-year-old second baseman to hand him $60 million. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.