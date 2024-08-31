St. Louis Cardinals Prospect Does Something Only Done Four Times in Last 14 Years of History
St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Brody Moore put together an unreal day on Friday, accomplishing something that has only been done four times in the last 14 years of minor league baseball.
Per Minor League Baseball on social media:
Brody Moore becomes the 4th Minor Leaguer since 2010 -- 1st this year -- to rack up four hits and five stolen bases in a game!
The 24-year-old Moore is currently playing for the High-A Peoria Chiefs. He is hitting .265 for the season with three home runs, 34 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He was a 17th-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2022 draft. He played his college baseball at Auburn University.
Moore has oscillated his whole minor league career between Rookie and A-ball affiliates, but he did get one game at Triple-A in 2023, likely as a roster fill-in. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
Moore is not in the Top 30 prospects in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a chance to someday impact the Cardinals at the major league level. With speed like this - and good baserunning instincts - he may be able to find himself as a more vital part of the organization moving forward.
At the big-league level, the Cardinals are 67-68 and in third place in the National League Central. They are also 7.0 games out of the wild card. They will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.
