St. Louis Cardinals' Rookie on the Verge of Tying Future Hall of Famer in Team History
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, 3-1, at Great American Ball Park.
The loss drops the Cards to 25-27 on the year, though they have won eight of their last 11 games. The Reds are now 24-30 and are starting to turn it around after a dreadful first 50-game stretch.
Though they lost, Cardinals' rookie Masyn Winn continued to perform. His 1-for-4 effort extended his hitting streak to 16 games, which is one game away from tying Albert Pujols for the second-longest hit streak by a rookie in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Longest Hit Streak by a Cardinals Rookie:
1999 Joe McEwing: 25
2023 Jordan Walker: 17
2001 Albert Pujols: 17
2024 Masyn Winn: 16 *active streak*
1993 Erik Pappas: 16
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Any time you can have a chance to tie Pujols in the franchise record books, you're doing something right. Pujols hit more than 700 career home runs, was an MVP and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes.
As for Winn, he's hitting .300 this year with a .786 OPS. The 22-year-old has two homers, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases. He made his debut a season ago but has really taken hold of his opportunity in 2024.
Winn will have a chance to extend his streak on Tuesday when the Cardinals and Reds play again. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Kyle Gibson (STL) pitches against Andrew Abbott (CIN).
GIbson is 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA while Abbott is 3-4 with a 2.68.
