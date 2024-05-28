Fastball

St. Louis Cardinals' Rookie on the Verge of Tying Future Hall of Famer in Team History

With another hit on Tuesday, St. Louis Cardinals' rookie Masyn Winn could tie Albert Pujols for the second-longest hit streak ever by a team rookie.

Brady Farkas

May 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) run the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, 3-1, at Great American Ball Park.

The loss drops the Cards to 25-27 on the year, though they have won eight of their last 11 games. The Reds are now 24-30 and are starting to turn it around after a dreadful first 50-game stretch.

Though they lost, Cardinals' rookie Masyn Winn continued to perform. His 1-for-4 effort extended his hitting streak to 16 games, which is one game away from tying Albert Pujols for the second-longest hit streak by a rookie in franchise history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Longest Hit Streak by a Cardinals Rookie:

1999 Joe McEwing: 25
2023 Jordan Walker: 17
2001 Albert Pujols: 17
2024 Masyn Winn: 16 *active streak*
1993 Erik Pappas: 16

h/t @MLBNetwork research squad

Any time you can have a chance to tie Pujols in the franchise record books, you're doing something right. Pujols hit more than 700 career home runs, was an MVP and will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes.

As for Winn, he's hitting .300 this year with a .786 OPS. The 22-year-old has two homers, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases. He made his debut a season ago but has really taken hold of his opportunity in 2024.

Winn will have a chance to extend his streak on Tuesday when the Cardinals and Reds play again. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Kyle Gibson (STL) pitches against Andrew Abbott (CIN).

GIbson is 3-2 with a 3.81 ERA while Abbott is 3-4 with a 2.68.

Brady Farkas

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 