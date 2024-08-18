St. Louis Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado Passes Hall of Famer on Historic List

Most career home runs - (Primary) 3rd baseman in the National League:

548- Mike Schmidt

503- Eddie Mathews

468- Chipper Jones

386- Aramis Ramirez

346- Matt Williams

338- Nolan Arenado (Via 1 in Saturday's 5-2 @Cardinals win vs STL)

337- Ron Santo

312- Ron Cey

312- Vinny Castilla pic.twitter.com/bu9kCOY7qh