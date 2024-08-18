St. Louis Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado Passes Hall of Famer on Historic List
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The game was nationally televised and the Cardinals made sure not to disappoint the home faithful.
With the win, St. Louis is 61-62. The loss was magnified for the Dodgers, who are just 2.0 games up in the National League West.
In the win, veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run. It was his 13th of the season and it also moved him up a prestigious list in National League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career home runs - (Primary) 3rd baseman in the National League:
548- Mike Schmidt
503- Eddie Mathews
468- Chipper Jones
386- Aramis Ramirez
346- Matt Williams
338- Nolan Arenado (Via 1 in Saturday's 5-2 win vs LAD)
337- Ron Santo
312- Ron Cey
312- Vinny Castilla
It's been a bit of a down year for the 33-year-old Arenado. He's hitting .268 with just the 13 homers and 55 RBI. His OPS is .718, when around .800 is considered very good.
However, as the stat indicates, Arenado has been one of the most productive players in baseball for a long time. In addition his 338 career homers, he's got 1,116 RBI. He's also a .285 hitter.
In the 12th year of his career with the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals, Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He is also a five-time SIlver Slugger.
As for Santo, he spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. He socked 342 career home runs and was a nine-time All-Star. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.