Nolan Arenado to Do Something He Hasn't Done in a Decade on Tuesday Night
As Nolan Arenado continues to scuffle this season for the St. Louis Cardinals, he's set to do something on Tuesday that he's never done since being a part of the organization.
Per Katie Woo, who covers the Cardinals, Arenado is going to hit in the sixth spot in the order for the game against the Atlanta Braves, which is the lowest he's ever hit with St. Louis.
Nolan Arenado is back and is notably hitting sixth in today's lineup. That's the lowest he's hit since joining the Cardinals.
1. Winn 6
2. Burleson 9
3. Contreras 2
4. Goldschmidt 3
5. Donovan 7
6. Arenado 5
7. Gorman 4
8. Carpenter DH
9. Siani 8
SP: Gibson
Arenado came to St. Louis in 2021 and instantly continued his career of production, hitting 34 homers and bringing in 105 in that season. He also hit 30 homers and drove in 103 in 2022 and hit 26 homers and brought in 93 a season ago. However, this year, he's got just six homers and 32 RBI to go along with a .257 average. His OPS+ is 94, whereas 100 is considered average.
In addition to never hitting this low for St. Louis, it's been 10 years since Arenado hit this low in a lineup anywhere.
Per @BKSportsTalk on social media:
The last time Nolan Arenado started a game batting 6th or lower in the batting order was July 11, 2014. Almost exactly 10 years ago.
Arenado is a career .285 hitter who has hit 331 home runs. He is an eight-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a 10-time Gold Glover.
The Cardinals and Braves play at 7:45 p.m. ET.
