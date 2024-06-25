Nolan Arenado to Do Something He Hasn't Done in a Decade on Tuesday Night

Nolan Arenado is back and is notably hitting sixth in today's lineup. That's the lowest he's hit since joining the Cardinals.



1. Winn 6

2. Burleson 9

3. Contreras 2

4. Goldschmidt 3

5. Donovan 7

6. Arenado 5

7. Gorman 4

8. Carpenter DH

9. Siani 8



SP: Gibson #STLCards