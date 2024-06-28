Carlos Rodón's Cold Streak Reaches New Lows in New York Yankees History Books

Worst ERA in a 3-start span of a season - Pitcher with the #Yankees franchise:

34.50- Chien-Ming Wang (2009)

14.18- Kenny Rogers (1996)

13.20- Red Ruffing (1934)

13.17- Carlos Rodon (Via 8 earned runs Thursday vs TOR, giving him 20 over his last 13.2 IP)

12.60- Wes Ferrell (1938)