Carlos Rodón's Cold Streak Reaches New Lows in New York Yankees History Books
Carlos Rodón put up another dud against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, earning him an unsavory spot in the New York Yankees' history books.
Rodón was in trouble from the very first pitch, which resulted in a single by Bo Bichette. He then plunked Isiah Kiner-Falefa, setting the stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner to record back-to-back RBI base hits.
George Springer took Rodón yard for a three-run home run immediately after, and Toronto ultimately batted around the lineup thanks to two more hits in the bottom of the first.
Rodón plunked Kiner-Falefa again to lead off the second, and after Turner drew a walk, Springer came through with his second three-run shot of the game.
The 31-year-old left-hander was able to regain some composure, making it through the fifth inning without sacrificing another run, but the damage had already been done. The Yankees went on to lose 9-2, dropping them to 3-10 since June 13.
Rodón has been a big part of the problem in that stretch, to say the least.
The Yankees went 11-3 across Rodón's first 14 starts this season, when he had a 2.93 ERA, 1.050 WHIP, .216 batting average against and .669 OPS against. Now, Rodón owns a 13.17 ERA, 2.488 WHIP, .412 batting average against and 1.253 OPS against over his last three starts, all of which New York has lost.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Rodón has the fourth-highest ERA over a three-start span in Yankees history. Chien-Ming Wang set the record with an astronomical 34.50 mark in 2009, but Rodón is very much in the same ballpark as the No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers on the list.
Kenny Rogers put up a 14.18 ERA over three starts in 1996, while Red Ruffing had a 13.20 ERA in a three-start span in 1934. The top five is rounded out by Wes Ferrell, who once had a 12.60 ERA across three starts in 1938.
On the whole this season, Rodón is 9-5 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.260 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.4 WAR.
Rodón was once a reliable, middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Chicago White Sox before he ascended to All-Star status in 2021. He remained an All-Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2022.
Between those two seasons, Rodón went 27-13 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.998 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He placed fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2021, then sixth in NL Cy Young voting in 2022.
Rodón then signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees entering 2023, only to go 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA, 1.446 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings in his first season in the Bronx.
It seemed like Rodón had put that brutal debut season behind him, but the past two weeks have shown otherwise.
Marcus Stroman, Luis Gil and Nestor Cortes still boast sub-3.50 ERAs, but between Rodón and Gerrit Cole's struggles and Clarke Schmidt's lat injury, the Yankees' starting rotation is not operating from the same position of strength that it was a month ago.
