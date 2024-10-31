Walker Buehler Makes History By Closing Out World Series For Los Angeles Dodgers

Win as SP & save in same postseason series, since saves official (1969):



2024 WS Walker Buehler

2022 NLCS Ranger Suárez

2016 NLDS Clayton Kershaw

2014 WS Madison Bumgarner (2 wins)

1999 NLDS Kevin Millwood

1988 NLCS Orel Hershiser

1974 WS Catfish Hunter

1972 WS Jack Billingham