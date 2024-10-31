Walker Buehler Makes History By Closing Out World Series For Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts had already burned through his bullpen, leaving himself with very few options as he tried to get the Los Angeles Dodgers over the finish line.
The manager had used six relief pitchers through the first eight innings of Game 5 thanks to Jack Flaherty's lackluster start, and that was 24 hours after he used four in Game 4. The New York Yankees were knocking on the door heading into the bottom of the ninth, and Roberts needed someone to step up and help the Dodgers preserve their 7-6 lead.
With no more reliable relievers to turn to, Roberts went with a starter – Walker Buehler.
Buehler, who got the win in Game 3 on Monday, suddenly had the weight of an entire franchise on his shoulders on one day's rest. The 30-year-old righty made the most of the big moment, and cemented his place in baseball history in the process.
After forcing Anthony Volpe into a groundout, Buehler struck out Austin Wells and Alex Verdugo swinging. That got Buehler his first save since 2017 – when he was still in Triple-A – as well as the second championship ring of his career.
"I felt like I weighed about 5 pounds," Buehler said. "Wish I was in a little better shape so my heart could've handled it better, but it worked out."
Buehler became just the eighth pitcher to get a win as a starting pitcher and a save in the same postseason series, since saves became official in 1969, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. He is the fourth to do so in the World Series.
Madison Bumgarner was the last achieve the feat, doing so with the San Francisco Giants back in 2014. Hall of Famer Catfish Hunter did it with the Oakland Athletics in 1974, while Jack Billingham did it with the Cincinnati Reds in 1972.
Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery midway through 2022 and ultimately missed the entire 2023 campaign. He didn't return to the big league pitching staff until May 2024, and he only went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA, 1.553 WHIP and -1.3 WAR in 16 starts in the regular season when he was healthy.
In the postseason, though, Buehler returned to his pre-injury form. He went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.133 WHIP in October, so it was only fitting that he was able to close things out for the Dodgers.
Buehler is set to become a free agent this winter. Considering all he has done for Los Angeles over the last nine years – especially Wednesday night – he has ascended to legendary status in the Dodgers' history books regardless of what happens next.
