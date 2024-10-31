Dodgers Get Historically Poor Start From Jack Flaherty in World Series Game 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to close out the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and Game 5 didn't get off to the prettiest start either.
Jack Flaherty took the bump for the Dodgers and immediately gave up a two-run home run to Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. The very next batter, he let Jazz Chisholm Jr. go yard as well.
Even though Flaherty didn't allow any more damage that inning, he gave up a double and an RBI single in the bottom of the second. That's when manager Dave Roberts gave the right-hander the hook, making the early move to his bullpen.
Flaherty's night was down after just 1.1 innings. He gave up four hits, two home runs and one walk, allowing the Yankees to get out to a comfortable lead.
According to OptaSTATS, Flaherty is the first starter in World Series history to give up four-plus runs and two-plus home runs in fewer than 2.0 innings.
Flaherty has been up and down this postseason, starting with his lackluster showing in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. He gave up four earned runs and two homers in 5.1 innings as the Dodgers went on to lose 10-2.
After Flaherty bounced back with 7.0 scoreless frames in Game 1 of the NLCS, the New York Mets tallied eight hits and eight runs and chased him off the mound 3.0 innings into Game 5. Flaherty then went 5.1 innings deep in Game 1 of the World Series, allowing just two earned runs.
On the whole this October, Flaherty has a 7.36 ERA.
The Dodgers acquired Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline this summer, adding the 29-year-old to a pitching staff plagued by injuries. That meant he would need to be a key piece of their rotation, since it ended up being down Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Stone.
Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 1.068 WHIP in the regular season.
Los Angeles eventually came back to tie New York 5-5 in the fifth inning. A win would mean a World Series title, while a loss would send things back to Dodger Stadium for Game 6 on Friday.
