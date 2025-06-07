Tarik Skubal Puts Up Another Historic Effort as Detroit Tigers Down Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal lifted Detroit to a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in a battle of playoff contenders at Comerica Park.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner went 7.2 innings, giving up eight hits and one earned run while walking none and striking out six. He moved to 6-2 on the season, lowered his ERA to 2.16, and made some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Skubal now has 105 strikeouts this season in 83.1 innings, proving to be the most dominant starter in the entire American League.
He out-dueled Cubs' youngster Ben Brown, who gave up two earned runs over seven innings in the loss. He is now 3-4 on the season.
Offensively, Skubal was backed by home runs from Spencer Torkelson and Jahmai Jones. It was the first major league at-bat of the season for Jones, who hit the blast as a pinch-hitter.
After the win, the Tigers are 42-23 and owners of the best record in baseball. After making the American League Division Series a year ago, they have bigger goals this season, and Skubla's excellence certainly seems to make those goals attainable.
The Cubs are 39-24 and own the best record in the National League Central.
The two teams will play again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET as right-hander Jameson Taillon (CHC) pitches against Tyler Holton, who opens the game for Detroit.
Taillon is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA while Holton is 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA.
