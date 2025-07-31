Texas Rangers Ace Closes July With Another Gem, Vaults Into Historic Company
Nathan Eovaldi, as hot as he has ever been, strung together another gem Wednesday.
The 35-year-old right-hander allowed six hits, two walks and one earned run in the Texas Rangers' series finale with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers held on to win 6-3, making it five victories in a row when Eovaldi takes the mound.
Eovaldi closed out July with a 5-0 record, 0.59 ERA, 0.946 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.3 WAR.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Eovaldi became just the third pitcher since the Wild Card era began in 1994 to post a sub-0.60 ERA in July, minimum 30.0 innings pitched. Scott Kazmir set the record with a 0.26 ERA in July 2015, while Hiroki Kuroda sits in second with the 0.55 ERA he posted in July 2013.
Kazmir went 2-0, though, while Kuroda went 3-0. That makes Eovaldi the only pitcher in the last 32 seasons to record at least four wins with an ERA under 0.60 in a single July.
Eovaldi missed a full month with triceps tightness earlier this season, not making a single start between May 28 and June 26. In his first outing back, Eovaldi allowed three earned runs in 3.0 innings, only to immediately follow up that dud with his historic hot streak.
On the whole this season, Eovaldi is 9-3 with a 1.49 ERA, 0.893 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.8 WAR. He is 6.0 innings shy of qualifying for the league leaderboards, but he has a lower ERA than any other MLB pitcher with at least 100.0 innings under their belt this season.
The Rangers boast two fringe AL Cy Young contenders between Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, who could make quite the one-two punch in the postseason should they make it there. Texas is currently tied with the division rival Seattle Mariners for the third AL Wild Card spot.
Related MLB Stories
- TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: Eugenio Suárez and Ke'Bryan Hayes are a few of the biggest stars who were traded Wednesday, but there is still plenty of time for other deals to come together. CLICK HERE
- STOWERS' HISTORIC JULY: Kyle Stowers put together a historically dominant month at the plate in July, matching a feat only achieved by Gary Sheffield, Hanley Ramírez, Dan Uggla and Giancarlo Stanton. CLICK HERE
- PADRES TRADE RUMORS: After acquiring closer Mason Miller and starter JP Spears from the Athletics on Thursday, the San Diego Padres now have decisions to make on Dylan Cease and Robert Suárez. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.