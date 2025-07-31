Fastball

MLB Trade Deadline 2025 Tracker: Live Updates on Every Blockbuster Deal

Eugenio Suárez and Ke'Bryan Hayes are a few of the biggest stars who were traded Wednesday, but there is still plenty of time for other deals to come together.

Sam Connon

Anaheim, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates in the dugout after his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trade season is coming to a head, and there has been no shortage of action.

The MLB trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, giving both buyers and sellers alike one last chance to make the moves that will define the rest of their seasons. All-Star sluggers and elite relievers like Eugenio Suárez and Jhoan Duran have already been moved, but they won't be the last ones who will experience a change of scenery.

Here is a comprehensive list of every trade that has gone down across the big leagues this week:

Thursday, July 31

San Diego Padres receive RHP Mason Miller, LHP J.P. Sears
Athletics receive SS Leo De Vries, three pitchers (per ESPN's Jeff Passan)

Detroit Tigers receive RHP Paul Sewald
Cleveland Guardians receive player to be named later, cash considerations

Toronto Blue Jays receive RHP Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians receive RHP Khal Stephen

Wednesday, July 30

Chicago Cubs receive RHP Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles receive SS Wilfri De La Cruz

Seattle Mariners receive 3B Eugenio Suárez
Arizona Diamondbacks receive 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Juan Burgos, RHP Hunter Cranton

Boston Red Sox receive LHP Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals receive 1B Blaze Jordan

Houston Astros receive INF Ramón Urías
Baltimore Orioles receive RHP Twine Palmer

Cincinnati Reds receive RHP Zack Littell
Tampa Bay Rays receive LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Brian Van Belle.

Detroit Tigers receive RHP Rafael Montero
Atlanta Braves receive SS Jim Jarvis

Chicago Cubs receive receive RHP Michael Soroka
Washington Nationals receive SS Ronny Cruz, LF Christian Franklin

New York Mets receive RHP Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals receive SS Jesus Baez, RHP Frank Elissalt, RHP Nate Dohm

Philadelphia Phillies receive RHP Jhoan Duran
Minnesota Twins receive C Eduardo Tait, RHP Mick Abel

Seattle Mariners receive LHP Caleb Ferguson
Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jeter Martinez

New York Mets receive RHP Tyler Rogers
San Francisco Giants receive RHP Blade Tidwell, RHP José Buttó, CF Drew Gilbert

Cincinnati Reds receive 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates receive LHP Taylor Rogers, SS Sammy Stafura, cash considerations

Los Angeles Angels receive LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Luis García
Washington Nationals receive LHP Jake Eder, 1B Sam Brown

Atlanta Braves receive RHP Tyler Kinley
Colorado Rockies receive RHP Austin Smith

New York Yankees receive LF Austin Slater
Chicago White Sox receive RHP Gage Ziehl

Tuesday, July 29

Toronto Blue Jays receive RHP Seranthony Domínguez, cash considerations
Baltimore Orioles receive RHP Juaron Watts-Brown

Monday, July 28

Tampa Bay Rays receive C Nick Fortes
Miami Marlins receive OF Matthew Etzel

Milwaukee Brewers receive, C Danny Jansen
Tampa Bay Rays receive 2B Jadher Areinamo

Detroit Tigers receive RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Randy Dobnak
Minnesota Twins receive C Enrique Jimenez.

Published |Modified
