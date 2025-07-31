MLB Trade Deadline 2025 Tracker: Live Updates on Every Blockbuster Deal
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- New York Yankees
- Atlanta Braves
- Colorado Rockies
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cincinnati Reds
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Chicago Cubs
- Detroit Tigers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Houston Astros
- Boston Red Sox
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
Trade season is coming to a head, and there has been no shortage of action.
The MLB trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, giving both buyers and sellers alike one last chance to make the moves that will define the rest of their seasons. All-Star sluggers and elite relievers like Eugenio Suárez and Jhoan Duran have already been moved, but they won't be the last ones who will experience a change of scenery.
Here is a comprehensive list of every trade that has gone down across the big leagues this week:
Thursday, July 31
San Diego Padres receive RHP Mason Miller, LHP J.P. Sears
Athletics receive SS Leo De Vries, three pitchers (per ESPN's Jeff Passan)
Detroit Tigers receive RHP Paul Sewald
Cleveland Guardians receive player to be named later, cash considerations
Toronto Blue Jays receive RHP Shane Bieber
Cleveland Guardians receive RHP Khal Stephen
Wednesday, July 30
Chicago Cubs receive RHP Andrew Kittredge
Baltimore Orioles receive SS Wilfri De La Cruz
Seattle Mariners receive 3B Eugenio Suárez
Arizona Diamondbacks receive 1B Tyler Locklear, RHP Juan Burgos, RHP Hunter Cranton
Boston Red Sox receive LHP Steven Matz
St. Louis Cardinals receive 1B Blaze Jordan
Houston Astros receive INF Ramón Urías
Baltimore Orioles receive RHP Twine Palmer
Cincinnati Reds receive RHP Zack Littell
Tampa Bay Rays receive LHP Adam Serwinowski, RHP Brian Van Belle.
Detroit Tigers receive RHP Rafael Montero
Atlanta Braves receive SS Jim Jarvis
Chicago Cubs receive receive RHP Michael Soroka
Washington Nationals receive SS Ronny Cruz, LF Christian Franklin
New York Mets receive RHP Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals receive SS Jesus Baez, RHP Frank Elissalt, RHP Nate Dohm
Philadelphia Phillies receive RHP Jhoan Duran
Minnesota Twins receive C Eduardo Tait, RHP Mick Abel
Seattle Mariners receive LHP Caleb Ferguson
Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Jeter Martinez
New York Mets receive RHP Tyler Rogers
San Francisco Giants receive RHP Blade Tidwell, RHP José Buttó, CF Drew Gilbert
Cincinnati Reds receive 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates receive LHP Taylor Rogers, SS Sammy Stafura, cash considerations
Los Angeles Angels receive LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Luis García
Washington Nationals receive LHP Jake Eder, 1B Sam Brown
Atlanta Braves receive RHP Tyler Kinley
Colorado Rockies receive RHP Austin Smith
New York Yankees receive LF Austin Slater
Chicago White Sox receive RHP Gage Ziehl
Tuesday, July 29
Toronto Blue Jays receive RHP Seranthony Domínguez, cash considerations
Baltimore Orioles receive RHP Juaron Watts-Brown
Monday, July 28
Tampa Bay Rays receive C Nick Fortes
Miami Marlins receive OF Matthew Etzel
Milwaukee Brewers receive, C Danny Jansen
Tampa Bay Rays receive 2B Jadher Areinamo
Detroit Tigers receive RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Randy Dobnak
Minnesota Twins receive C Enrique Jimenez.
Related MLB Stories
- HAPP AVOIDS IL: Ian Happ was initially expected to land on the injured list after fouling a ball off his shin in the Chicago Cubs' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- VAUGHN'S BREWERS BREAKOUT: Andrew Vaughn wasn't even on the big league roster by the end of his tenure with the Chicago White Sox, but he has been putting up crazy numbers with the Milwaukee Brewers. CLICK HERE
- DOMINGUEZ SWITCHES SIDES: It didn't take Seranthony Domínguez very long to settle in with the Toronto Blue Jays, taking the mound in game two of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.