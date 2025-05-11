Fastball

Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom Just Tied Nolan Ryan in Baseball History with Amazing Performance

The Rangers pounded the Tigers 10-3 on Saturday night, but they didn't need all those runs, as Jacob deGrom dominated to a historic tune on the mound.

Brady Farkas

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 10.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 10. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers blew out the Detroit Tigers 10-3 on Saturday night, finally getting the offensive explosion they've been waiting for.

With the win, Texas is now 19-21 and in fourth place in the American League West. Detroit is 26-14 and owns the best record in the American League.

Corey Seager helped pace the offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs while Joc Pederson also had two RBIs.

On the mound, Jacob deGrom turned in a dominant performance, striking out 10 over just five innings - and he joined some special baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most games with 10+ strikeouts through 4 innings, expansion era (1961):

Randy Johnson: 5
Jacob deGrom: 4
Nolan Ryan: 4

h/t @EliasSports

Finally healthy, the 36-year-old deGrom has looked excellent this season for Texas. He's gone 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA, striking out 46 batters in 43.0 innings.

One of the best pitchers of the last decade, deGrom is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He led the National League in strikeouts (2019, 2020) twice with the New York Mets and won the ERA title in 2018. Unfortunately, those injuries have ravaged him over the last few years, as he's made just 43 starts since the 2021 season.

The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas while Reese Olson pitches for Detroit.

Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA while Olson is 4-2 with a 3.03 ERA.

Related MLB Stories

NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:

HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:

$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History