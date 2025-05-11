Texas Rangers' Jacob deGrom Just Tied Nolan Ryan in Baseball History with Amazing Performance
The Texas Rangers blew out the Detroit Tigers 10-3 on Saturday night, finally getting the offensive explosion they've been waiting for.
With the win, Texas is now 19-21 and in fourth place in the American League West. Detroit is 26-14 and owns the best record in the American League.
Corey Seager helped pace the offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs while Joc Pederson also had two RBIs.
On the mound, Jacob deGrom turned in a dominant performance, striking out 10 over just five innings - and he joined some special baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most games with 10+ strikeouts through 4 innings, expansion era (1961):
Randy Johnson: 5
Jacob deGrom: 4
Nolan Ryan: 4
h/t @EliasSports
Finally healthy, the 36-year-old deGrom has looked excellent this season for Texas. He's gone 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA, striking out 46 batters in 43.0 innings.
One of the best pitchers of the last decade, deGrom is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He led the National League in strikeouts (2019, 2020) twice with the New York Mets and won the ERA title in 2018. Unfortunately, those injuries have ravaged him over the last few years, as he's made just 43 starts since the 2021 season.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas while Reese Olson pitches for Detroit.
Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA while Olson is 4-2 with a 3.03 ERA.
