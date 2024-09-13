Texas Rangers' Kumar Rocker Racks Up Whiffs at Historic Rate in MLB Debut

most swings & misses on single pitch type by a pitcher in his MLB debut, pitch-tracking era (2008):



5/13/18 Freddy Peralta, 4sm: 18

5/30/13 Alex Colome, change: 14

Today Kumar Rocker, slider: 13

