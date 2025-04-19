Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger Records 3 Outfield Assists, Joins Historic Company
Addison Barger hasn't given the Toronto Blue Jays very much production at the plate since joining the active roster on Tuesday, but he has done wonders on defense.
Barger, a third baseman by trade, started in right field against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. And while he didn't see any action in the field until the top of the fourth, Barger immediately jumped at the opportunity to make an impact.
Catcher Cal Raleigh tried stretching a one-out single into a double, only to get gunned down by Barger. And when Randy Arozarena tried scoring from first on a double to right by Luke Raley, Barger started a relay that got him caught in a pickle between third and home.
The very next inning, Miles Mastrobuoni tagged up from second on a fly ball to Barger in right. For the third time in six at-bats, Barger notched an outfield assist.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Barger's three outfield assists are tied for the most in a single game in Blue Jays history.
Rick Bosetti was the franchise's first player to achieve the feat, doing so on May 28, 1979. Steve Bowling established the exclusive list on Aug. 27, 1977.
Barger, 25, now leads all MLB outfielders in assists so far in 2025.
At the plate, however, Barger is 0-for-11 with two strikeouts and zero walks.
The Blue Jays and Mariners are set to resume their series Saturday at 3:07 p.m. ET. Barger will be on the bench to start, though.
