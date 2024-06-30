Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Matches Hall of Famer With Latest Hot Streak
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again came through in a big way for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, leading his team to victory and extending his historic hot streak in the process.
Guerrero's bat was the difference in game three of Toronto's four-game set against the New York Yankees, as he went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBI. The Blue Jays went on to win 9-3 on their home turf, going up 2-1 in the series.
Over his last six games, Guerrero is 14-for-29 with five home runs, five doubles and 19 RBI. According to OptaSTATS, Guerrero joins Hall of Fame outfielder Reggie Jackson as one of two players to have 10-plus extra-base hits and 19-plus RBI in a six-game span since RBI became an official stat in 1920.
Jackson did so with the Oakland Athletics back in June of 1969, meaning Guerrero is the first player to put up that stat line in 55 years.
Guerrero is batting .296 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, an .842 OPS and a 2.1 WAR on the whole this season. Just since April 28, however, Guerrero is batting .340 with a .940 OPS.
These past two months – and this past week especiall – has Guerrero contending to make his fourth consecutive All-Star Game. He was named a finalist for the American League's starting first base spot on Thursday night.
At just 25 years old, Guerrero already had 801 hits, 143 home runs, 454 RBI and a 17.4 WAR in the big leagues. Guerrero, a career .281 hitter with an .845 OPS, also has a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove in his trophy case.
Guerrero has a chance to record his seventh consecutive multi-hit, multi-RBI performance in Sunday's finale against the Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.