Toronto Blue Jays' Lack of Power to Open Season Reaches Historic New Low
The Toronto Blue Jays spent big on their lineup this past offseason, giving big deals to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Anthony Santander and Alejandro Kirk on top of the cash they already had committed to George Springer and trade acquisition Andrés Giménez.
All that money hasn't led to very much pop at the plate, though.
Of the Blue Jays' four extra-base hits against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, none cleared the fence for a home run. They went on to lose 8-3, dropping the home weekend series in the process.
Giménez, a Gold Glove second baseman, actually leads Toronto with three homers on the season, while Springer and Santander are the only other players with more than one. On the whole, the Blue Jays have just 12 home runs in 22 games, ranking No. 29 in MLB in the key stat.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, the Blue Jays' 12 home runs are tied for their fewest through the first 22 games of a season in franchise history. They also achieved the lowly feat in 1981 and 1982.
Toronto is currently on pace for 88 home runs this season. The franchise low over the course of a full 162-game season is 95.
The Blue Jays will have a chance to turn things around against the Houston Astros on Monday. First pitch from Daikin Park is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
