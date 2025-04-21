Toronto Blue Jays' Lack of Power to Open Season Reaches Historic New Low

Fewest home runs hit by a #BlueJays team through their first 21 games of a season:

12 in 2025 (Via none in today's 8-3 loss vs SEA, as TOR's now on pace for only 88. The franchise low for a full season? 95 in 1979)

12 in 1981

12 in 1982

14 in 1978

14 in 1991

15 in 1979

15 in 2004