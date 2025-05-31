Toronto Blue Jays' Offense Continues Historic Run Not Seen Since 2003 on Friday
After beating the Athletics 11-7 on Friday night at Rogers Centre, the Toronto Blue Jays' offense is on a run not seen in the last 22 years.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most runs - @BlueJays team in a single season span of 4 home games:
47- June 21-27, 1978
47- May 30-June 10, 2003
44- May 21-present (Via an 11-7 win over the A’s tonight)
42- September 12-15, 1987
42- April 18-21, 2000
41- April 8-19, 1994
40- June 17-30, 1992
40- July 2-5, 2016
Toronto beat the A's 12-0 on Thursday and beat the Padres 7-6 on May 22. On May 21, they won 14-0.
In this contest, the Jays pounded out 15 hits, including a four-hit night from Ernie Clement and a multi-hit game from each of Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes. Clement and Addison Barger each hit home runs. Toronto chased lefty Jeffrey Springs early, as he gave up six earned runs in just two innings.
Chris Bassitt got the win for the Jays, giving up five earned runs over five innings. He surrendered seven hits and struck out six. He's now 5-3 with a 3.80 ERA.
The Jays will look to stay hot on Saturday when they take on the A's again with first pitch at 3:07 p.m. ET. Prospect Gunnar Hoglund will start for the A's while youngster Braydon Fisher makes his first career start for Toronto.
Hoglund has gone 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA since being promoted to the big leagues. Fisher has appeared in seven games, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.
