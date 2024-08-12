Toronto Blue Jays Offense Continues to Be Historically Anemic at Rogers Centre
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The 8-4 defeat dropped the Jays to a disappointing 54-64 on the year.
After making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Jays have regressed this year, resulting in the team trading several key pieces at the trade deadline, including Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia, Danny Jansen, Yusei Kikuchi, Kevin Kiermaier and Nate Pearson.
In addition to the generally-frustrating season as a whole, Toronto has been surprisingly inept offensively, especially at home.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest hits as a team recorded through their first 60 home games of a season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
449 in 2019
471 in 1997
471 in 2017
472 in 2024 (Managing 5 in today's 8-4 defeat to the Athletics after collecting only 2 in yesterday's loss)
484 in 1989
The Blue Jays are supposed to be built on offense, but it just hasn't happened. Though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been excellent, Bo Bichette has struggled most of the year and has been injured since just out of the All-Star break. Furthermore, George Springer is hitting just .222 as well.
Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-4 in the defeat, snapping his hit streak at 22 games.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday night when they travel out West to take on the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Bowden Francis gets the ball for Toronto while Davis Daniel pitches for the Halos.
Daniel is 1-3 on the year. Francis is 4-3.
