Toronto Blue Jays Offense Scuffling at Historic Levels in Own Ballpark
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.
For the Jays, the scuffling offense is nothing new when playing at Rogers Centre.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Worst runs per game as a team when playing at home - Season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):
3.25 in 1981
3.71 in 1977
3.84 in 1980
3.90 in 2024 (Via 191 in 49 GP after Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays)
4.02 in 1997
4.07 in 1989
4.10 in 2017
4.12 in 1978
4.22 in 2023
While not new, the struggles at home are surprising. Toronto is supposed to be an offensively-inclined team, built around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Unfortunately, Bichette has struggled this year and is currently on the injured list. Furthermore, George Springer struggled much of the first half of the year, impacting the offense early.
The Jays are 45-55 this season and in last place in the American League East. Despite making the playoffs each of the last two years, the Jays appear primed to sell at the trade deadline and could blow up a group that was supposed to bring another championship North of the Border.
If they do sell, Yusei Kikuchi appears to be a prime candidate to be moved. So could relievers like Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Chad Green. Bichette could be moved as well, if he's going to be healthy enough to contribute soon.
The Jays will play the Rays again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Zach Eflin (TBR) pitches against Yariel Rodriguez (TOR).
