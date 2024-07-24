Toronto Blue Jays Offense Scuffling at Historic Levels in Own Ballpark

Worst runs per game as a team when playing at home - Season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

3.25 in 1981

3.71 in 1977

3.84 in 1980

3.90 in 2024 (Via 191 in 49 GP after Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays)

4.02 in 1997

4.07 in 1989

4.10 in 2017

4.12 in 1978

4.22 in 2023