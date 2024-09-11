Toronto Blue Jays Rookie Putting Together Year For the History Books

Highest career OPS by a @BlueJays rookie (with a minimum of 250 such plate appearances made):

.887- Josh Phelps

.874- Fred McGriff

.845- Eric Hinske

.823- Spencer Horwitz (Via a BB, single and RBI double in tonight's 6-2 win against the Mets)

.793- John Olerud

.793- Cavan Biggio pic.twitter.com/pgnVbvZDJ1