Toronto Blue Jays Youngster Continues Historic Start to His Career
It's been a great week and change in the big leagues for Toronto Blue Jays prospect Will Wagner.
Wagner, the son of possible Hall of Famer Billy Wagner, went 1-for-4 on Tuesday in a Blue Jays win over the Cincinnati Reds. His first taste of big league action has put him in a small but exciting class in team history as well.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest games from the start of a player's MLB career to reach the 10 hit mark - @BlueJays franchise history:
6- Ryan Goins
6- Bo Bichette
7- Will Wagner (Thanks to his 1st inning RBI single in Monday's 10-3 victory over the Reds)
7- Adam Lind
7- Davis Schneider
8- Ten others tied
Wagner was acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Houston Astros that saw Yusei Kikuchi go to Houston. He's hitting .435 now with a .458 on-base percentage.
He's ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Jays system, according to MLB.com. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Wagner doesn't stand out with his tools, but he has a stellar approach and makes repeated contact to all fields with a compact left-handed swing. He doesn't generate exciting exit velocities and produces too many grounders, yet he consistently gets on base via hits and walks. He has some sneaky pop, including to the opposite field, but probably won't exceed 12-15 homers per season.
As for Billy Wagner, he amassed 422 career saves over a 16-year career with the Astros, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves.
The Blue Jays will play the Reds again on Wednesday night.
