Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Breaks Toronto Blue Jays Record With Latest Multi-Home Run Game
The Toronto Blue Jays may not make the postseason this year, but it surely isn't due to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s lack of trying.
The 25-year-old first baseman has been one of baseball's most dangerous hitters ever since the All-Star break, batting .383 with an 1.190 OPS in the second half. That hot streak continued Thursday afternoon in the Blue Jays' series finale at the Texas Rangers.
Guerrero walked and scored a run in the third, then recorded a single in the fourth. Toronto already led 2-0 when Guerrero stepped up to the plate to lead off the seventh, and he made sure Texas didn't have a chance to stage a comeback.
After taking ball one, Guerrero crushed the next pitch 422 feet to left. Guerrero one-upped himself in the ninth, when he belted a 441-foot bomb in the top of the ninth that secured the Blue Jays' 4-0 victory.
Guerrero finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs, two RBI and a walk. It marked the 10th multi-home run performance of Guerrero's career, and his first this season.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Guerrero now has the most career multi-home run games by a Blue Jays player, age 25 or younger. Fred McGriff was the previous record-holder with nine such performances.
Guerrero is also up to 75 career road home runs, which is good for eighth-most in Blue Jays history. He entered Thursday tied for eighth alongside Adam Lind.
Guerrero is batting .322 with 30 home runs, 99 RBI and a .950 OPS through 150 games in 2024. Thanks to his latest pair of moonshots, Guerrero became one of just eight Blue Jays players with at least three 30-home run seasons, per StatMuse, joining the likes of Carlos Delgado, Edwin Encarnacion, Jose Bautista, Joe Carter, Josh Donaldson, Vernon Wells and McGriff.
After making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance earlier this year, Guerrero is now tracking to earn his second Silver Slugger. He is the only American League first baseman with at least 30 home runs, 90 RBI, a .300 batting average and a .900 OPS.
