Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore Posts Odd Stat Line in Latest Lackluster Start
MacKenzie Gore, who has been struggling mightily over the past two months, was actually having a pretty solid outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Washington Nationals left-hander issued two walks and three singles over the first three frames, but nobody came around to score. It looked to be a step forward for the 25-year-old southpaw, considering he entered the contest with a 6.44 ERA since June 3.
And then the fourth inning started.
Gore walked the leadoff man, then gave up a single that advanced Brandon Drury to third. Jo Adell followed that up with a grounder to third baseman José Tena, who made an error trying to field the ball.
Tena suffered a cut on his thumb and had to leave the game, all while Drury scored and the Nationals went down 1-0.
After Gore loaded the bases with another walk, he forced Michael Stefanic into a double play ball. Another run came around to score, though, and the bases were juiced again when Gore issued two more walks.
A bases-clearing double from Kevin Pillar made it a 5-0 ballgame before Gore finally got out of the inning.
Even though all five of the runs Gore allowed were unearned, he was replaced by Jacob Barnes to open the fifth. He finished the day with five hits and six walks allowed in 4.0 innings, striking out two.
Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted on social media that Gore became the first player in the 21st century to allow six walks and five unearned runs without giving up a single earned run. Russ Ortiz was the last player to achieve the feat, doing so back in 1999.
Gore now owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.567 WHIP on the season. If Washington goes on to lose to Los Angeles – the Angels are currently up 6-2 in the ninth inning – the lefty's record will drop to 7-10.
As one of the key pieces the Nationals got back when they traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in 2022, Gore has been heralded as a critical member of Washington's pitching staff moving forward. He showed flashes of living up to that potential by posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.278 WHIP through May 29, but he just hasn't been the same since.
The Nationals are 7-11 since July 23, essentially knocking them out of the NL Wild Card race. Their two walk-off wins over the Angels on Friday and Saturday didn't do much to boost them in the standings, as Washington remains 8.0 games back of the playoff picture with six teams separating them from the Atlanta Braves.
