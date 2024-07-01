Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Scratched From Toronto Blue Jays' Lineup With Finger Injuries
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros, the team has announced.
Guerrero was initially slated to start at first base and bat third. However, the three-time All-Star is dealing with discomfort in his right ring and pinky fingers will not appear in the series opener after all.
Spencer Horwitz has slid over from second base to first base to replace Guerrero, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been moved from third to second. Ernie Clement has been pegged as Toronto's new starting third baseman, batting ninth in the lineup.
Guerrero suffered the injury in Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees.
With one out in the bottom of the third, reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole hit Guerrero in the hand with a 97 mile-per-hour fastball. Guerrero stayed in the game after getting evaluated by the team training staff, but he was eventually sent to the bench in the bottom of the eighth.
Guerrero has appeared in 743 of the Blue Jays' 766 games since he made his MLB debut in April 2019, so it clearly takes more than bumps and bruises to keep him sidelined.
So far this season, Guerrero is batting .297 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, an .845 OPS and a 2.6 WAR. He is one of two finalists to be named the American League's starting first baseman in the upcoming All-Star Game, going head-to-head with Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles in Phase 2 of fan voting.
Guerrero is batting .341 with a .943 OPS since April 28. Just in his last seven games, the 25-year-old has racked up five home runs and 19 RBI while putting up a .484 batting average and a 1.129 OPS.
Losing Guerrero for any amount of time could prove costly to a Blue Jays team that is already sitting in last place in the AL East at 38-45. Guerrero's name has also been a constant presence in the rumor mill all season long, with many pundits anticipating he could be on the move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
This is the full lineup Toronto will be using in its Canada Day showdown with the Astros:
1. Bo Bichette, SS
2. Spencer Horwitz, 1B
3. Justin Turner, DH
4. George Springer, RF
5. Daulton Varsho, CF
6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
7. Davis Schneider, LF
8. Alejandro Kirk, C
9. Ernie Clement, 3B
SP: Yariel Rodríguez, RHP
First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
