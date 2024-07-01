Fastball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Scratched From Toronto Blue Jays' Lineup With Finger Injuries

After getting hit by a pitch in Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not be in the starting lineup against the Houston Astros on Monday.

Sam Connon

Jun 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gets hit with a pitch against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Rogers Centre.
Jun 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gets hit with a pitch against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros, the team has announced.

Guerrero was initially slated to start at first base and bat third. However, the three-time All-Star is dealing with discomfort in his right ring and pinky fingers will not appear in the series opener after all.

Spencer Horwitz has slid over from second base to first base to replace Guerrero, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been moved from third to second. Ernie Clement has been pegged as Toronto's new starting third baseman, batting ninth in the lineup.

Guerrero suffered the injury in Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees.

With one out in the bottom of the third, reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole hit Guerrero in the hand with a 97 mile-per-hour fastball. Guerrero stayed in the game after getting evaluated by the team training staff, but he was eventually sent to the bench in the bottom of the eighth.

Guerrero has appeared in 743 of the Blue Jays' 766 games since he made his MLB debut in April 2019, so it clearly takes more than bumps and bruises to keep him sidelined.

So far this season, Guerrero is batting .297 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, an .845 OPS and a 2.6 WAR. He is one of two finalists to be named the American League's starting first baseman in the upcoming All-Star Game, going head-to-head with Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles in Phase 2 of fan voting.

Guerrero is batting .341 with a .943 OPS since April 28. Just in his last seven games, the 25-year-old has racked up five home runs and 19 RBI while putting up a .484 batting average and a 1.129 OPS.

Losing Guerrero for any amount of time could prove costly to a Blue Jays team that is already sitting in last place in the AL East at 38-45. Guerrero's name has also been a constant presence in the rumor mill all season long, with many pundits anticipating he could be on the move ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

This is the full lineup Toronto will be using in its Canada Day showdown with the Astros:

1. Bo Bichette, SS
2. Spencer Horwitz, 1B
3. Justin Turner, DH
4. George Springer, RF
5. Daulton Varsho, CF
6. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
7. Davis Schneider, LF
8. Alejandro Kirk, C
9. Ernie Clement, 3B
SP: Yariel Rodríguez, RHP

First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published |Modified
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries