Starling Marte Returns to New York Mets' Lineup Following Stint on Injured List
The New York Mets have reinstated outfielder Starling Marte from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Sunday morning.
Manager Carlos Mendoza jumped at the opportunity to include Marte on his lineup card, as the 35-year-old veteran will be batting fifth and starting in right field against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
Marte had been out with a right knee bone bruise since June 22. He was finally able to start a rehab assignment on Aug. 7, and he has now been cleared to return to the big leagues after six games in the minors.
During those six games Marte spent in the Mets' farm system, he hit .222 with one home run, two RBI, one stolen base and a .694 OPS.
Before he went down with his knee injury, Marte was batting .278 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 12 stolen bases, a .745 OPS and a 0.4 WAR through 66 MLB appearances this season.
To make room for Marte on the active roster, the Mets designated outfielder Ben Gamel for assignment. Gamel, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets in February, was called up when Marte got hurt, but he only earned 30 plate appearances over the last 45 games.
Marte has struggled to stay on the field since signing a four-year, $78 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2022 campaign. Over the last three seasons, Marte has appeared in an average of 90 games a year.
Of course, Marte was still named an All-Star and finished 19th in NL MVP voting in 2022. It was a return to form for Marte, who was an All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2012 to 2019.
Marte and Jimmy Rollins are the only players since 2000 to record 150 home runs and 350 stolen bases in their careers.
Here is the lineup the Mets will be using in Sunday's finale against the last-place Marlins:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Mark Vientos, 3B
3. Brandon Nimmo, LF
4. Pete Alonso, 1B
5. Starling Marte, RF
6. Jesse Winker, DH
7. José Iglesias, 2B
8. Tyrone Taylor, CF
9. Luis Torrens, C
SP: Paul Blackburn, RHP
First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.
