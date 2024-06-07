Another Denver Sports Personality Took a Shot at Rockies' Star Kris Bryant
Update, Friday, 7:15 p.m. ET: Well, now it's just columnists on social media.... now local television personality Scott Gange has taken a shot at Bryant as Bryant goes on the injured list. Awful Announcing chronicled the comments:
“I tell ya, Kris Bryant is one of the greatest bank robbers of all time,” said 9 News sports anchor Scotty Gange during a recent broadcast. “You see, the Rockies’ first baseman is heading back on the injury list, will miss at least another week and a half. In two and a half seasons, he has missed 239 games. That’s about two out of every three. And with his guaranteed contract, Bryant has earned 25 million dollars in those games which he has not played.
“That is stealing. For those wondering, $25 million bucks would be the sixth-greatest heist in world history.”
After sitting out Monday's game with discomfort, Colorado Rockies' player and former MVP Kris Bryant is drawing the ire of some in the Denver media.
Per Troy Renck of the Denver Post:
Injuries stink. But Bryant is aging in dog years. I just don’t see how it makes sense to keep him on roster after this season.
Signed to a seven-year deal worth $182 million before the 2022 season, Bryant has played in just 24 games this season after playing in only 42 and 80 in each of the last two years. Not only has he not been available, he hasn't been productive, either. With the Rockies, Bryant is hitting .247 with just 17 homers over these three partial seasons.
This comes after he made four All-Star teams with the Cubs and won the 2015 Rookie of the Year and 2016 MVP Awards.
After this season, Bryant will have approximately four years and $104 million left. What are the options the Rockies have?
1) They could trade him, and eat significant portions of the money: A team might take a flier on Bryant's resume, but only if Colorado were to take on most of the salary. It seems unlikely the small-market Rockies would pay someone upwards of $85-90 million to not play for them.
2) They could trade him, and attach a good prospect to the deal: Back in 2020, the Boston Red Sox wanted out from David Price's contract. In order to get the Los Angeles Dodgers to take half the contract, they also traded Mookie Betts. Could Colorado give up a solid prospect in order to get some team to "buy" a bigger portion of Bryant's contract?
3) They could DFA him and eat all but the league minimum.
4) They could keep him and hope it gets better.
The Rockies are currently 21-38 and own the second-worst record in the National League.
