Baltimore Orioles Key Piece to Miss Rest of Season with Tough Injury
If the Baltimore Orioles are going to win the World Series, they are going to have to do it without a key piece of the roster.
Already injured, infielder Jorge Mateo is now out for the season after undergoing a serious surgery.
Per Orioles Insider Dan Connolly:
According to Orioles: Jorge Mateo had successful left elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction with internal brace and flexor repair today. It was performed by Dr. Keith Meister at Trinity Park Surgery Center in Arlington, Texas. So, sadly, his season is officially done.
While it's different for position players than pitchers, Mateo can still be expected to miss some of next season in all likelihood. Whereas someone like Bryce Harper had the option of coming back as a designated hitter, Mateo does not. He'll need to be able to play the field as so much of his value is rooted in the ability to run and play multiple infield positions.
The hope is that by doing this procedure now, he can perhaps be ready quick into 2025.
The 29-year-old was hitting .229 this year with five homers, 18 RBI and 13 stolen bases. His ability to run could have come in handy for the O's as they try to capture the American League East this season.
In his sixth major league season with the San Diego Padres and Orioles, he's a .224 lifetime hitter.
He will be with the O's in 2025 but will be a free agent at the end of next season.
