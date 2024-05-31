Baltimore Orioles Lose John Means, Tyler Wells to Season-Ending Elbow Surgeries
The Baltimore Orioles ruled John Means and Tyler Wells out for the remainder of the 2024 season on Friday, as both starting pitchers are set to undergo elbow surgery.
Wells has been on the 15-day injured list since April 12 with right elbow inflammation. He began playing catch on May 1, but got shut down to undergo further evaluation.
Manager Brandon Hyde said last week that Wells was going to resume throwing, but it appears as if his setback was more serious than it initially appeared to be. Wells will miss the rest of the year once he undergoes UCL surgery.
Means, on the other hand, left his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 22 with left elbow discomfort. He hit the injured list with a forearm strain, only to get a second opinion the next day.
As it turns out, Means will need to undergo surgery to repair his UCL as well, general manager Mike Elias told reporters Friday.
Means started the 2024 regular season on the injured list with a left forearm strain. The lefty made his way through a minor league rehab assignment, then rejoined the Orioles' rotation on May 4.
In four starts, Means was 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA, 0.871 WHIP, 8.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 0.6 WAR.
Means underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2022, and he did not return to MLB action until September 2023. He was left off Baltimore's ALDS roster with elbow soreness.
Prior to his injury, Means was the Orioles' ace, serving as the club's Opening Day starter in 2021 and 2022. Means was named an All-Star in 2019 and he threw Baltimore's first solo no-hitter in 52 years in 2021.
The left-hander is 26-28 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.050 WHIP and 10.3 WAR for his career, tossing just 401.0 innings over the last seven seasons.
Wells underwent Tommy John surgery in the past as well, back when he was a Minnesota Twins prospect in 2019.
The righty showed promise in 2023 – his third MLB season – going 7-6 with a 3.64 ERA after entering the season with a 9-10 record and 4.20 ERA. In three starts in 2024, Wells was 0-2 with a 587 ERA.
The Orioles are now missing three starters from their rotation. On top of Means and Wells, Baltimore placed Dean Kremer on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain last Friday.
Trading for former Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes in February is looking more and more critical to the Orioles' World Series chances. Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish remain in the rotation as well, although both have already spent time on the injured list themselves.
Cole Irvin and Albert Suárez round out the five-man group for the time being.
Baltimore is 35-19, on pace for a 105-win campaign.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.