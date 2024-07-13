Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad Back in Lineup After Getting Drilled in Head
The Baltimore Orioles' beef with the New York Yankees reached a boiling point Friday night, but it seems like a disaster was narrowly averted.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes took the mound in the ninth inning of a three-run game, looking to earn a save in the pouring rain. With one out and nobody on, Holmes plunked Orioles left fielder Heston Kjerstad in the head with a 97 mile-per-hour sinker, taking his helmet clean off.
Kjerstad immediately went down to the ground. Manager Brandon Hyde came out to check on his player, then chirped at Holmes and started yelling at the Yankees dugout.
That sparked a benches-clearing brawl between the two teams, all while Kjerstad was removed from the game and replaced by Austin Hays.
Kjerstad underwent tests after the game, which New York won 4-1, and he appears to be OK less than 24 hours later.
Kjerstad was announced as the Orioles' starting left fielder and No. 6 hitter on Saturday, having been cleared to play by the medical staff.
Regardless, it was an alarming moment for Kjerstad, Hyde and Baltimore fans alike.
"It is scary," Hyde said. "You never wanna see anyone get hit, especially above the neck."
The 25-year-old outfielder didn't find much success in April or May, but he has been on a tear since coming back up from the minors. Kjerstad is batting .314 with a .946 OPS on the season, including a .378 batting average and 1.141 OPS since June 24.
Kjerstad entered 2024 as the No. 5 prospect in Baltimore's farm system and the No. 32 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Here is the lineup the Orioles will be trotting out against the Yankees in game two of their divisional series at Camden Yards:
1. Gunnar Henderson, SS
2. Adley Rutschman, C
3. Anthony Santander, RF
4. Ryan O'Hearn, DH
5. Jordan Westburg, 2B
6. Heston Kjerstad, LF
7. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
8. Colton Cowser, CF
9. Ramón Urías, 3B
SP: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
