Baltimore Orioles Welcome Chadwick Tromp Back to MLB Roster Following Latest Injury
The Baltimore Orioles have selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk, the club announced Monday afternoon.
In the bottom of the second inning of Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees, Maverick Handley got ran over by Jazz Chisholm Jr. during a scary play at the plate and was forced out of the game with an injury. Handley was ultimately placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Monday.
With Adley Rutschman already on the injured list as of Saturday, Gary Sánchez took over behind the plate for the remainder of the contest Sunday. Tromp, who played two games with the Orioles back in May, will now serve as Sánchez's primary backup.
To make room for Tromp on the 40-man roster, the Orioles transferred veteran slugger Ryan Mountcastle from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from his right hamstring strain.
Tromp appeared in 33 games with the San Francisco Giants between 2020 and 2021, before he was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves. Tromp played in 28 games for Atlanta over parts of the next four seasons, until he was designated for assignment and released into free agency in April.
Baltimore signed Tromp to a minor league deal shortly after, but released him a week after he got called up to the majors. Still, Tromp inked another minor league contract with the organization as soon as he hit free agency again, hoping for another chance in the majors.
Tromp, a career .219 hitter with a .604 OPS and -0.3 WAR, wound up getting another chance three weeks later. He will join the Orioles in time for their series opener against the Texas Rangers at 6:35 p.m. ET on Monday.
In 363 career games at Triple-A, Tromp has hit .253 with 47 home runs, 60 doubles, 194 RBIs and a .743 OPS.
