Pete Alonso Explains Why He Thinks Decision to Join Orioles Was the ‘Perfect Fit’
Pete Alonso’s decision to sign with the Orioles and leave the Mets after seven seasons was a shocker. But, the MLB hot stove sizzles quick and the Polar Bear was already announced as Baltimore’s newest star Friday.
The baseball world was stunned by Alonso’s huge five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles, leaving New York after setting the Mets franchise record for home runs with 264. His arrival in Baltimore instantly creates one of baseball’s most intriguing lineups with young stars Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman and now, Alonso.
As he was introduced in Baltimore, Alonso was asked how he began to see himself as an Oriole after he was a fan favorite in New York for so many years. The five-time All-Star explained why he thought his new franchise was the perfect fit.
“As the offseason progressed and we got further along, this partnership was head and shoulders above everybody else,” Alonso said. “This park, this city, this team, this organization, everything combined. Everything just clicked. For me, it was the perfect fit, not just as a player but for family life, too. I can go up and down the laundry list of every single box this place checks.
“For this organization to see me not just in the now, but in the future, it’s such a blessing and I can’t wait to play, perform and win games.”
Alonso penned an emotional message to the Mets and New York fans after the news of his departure broke. In his final season as a Met, he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs.
Alonso’s massive deal marks a new day for both franchises, but the Polar Bear certainly seems happy with his new landing spot.