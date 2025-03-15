Baltimore Orioles Provide Disappointing Timetable with Regards to Grayson Rodriguez Injury
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde provided a disappointing injury update on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, saying his return to the rotation will "take a while."
Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun ahd the information on social media:
Grayson Rodriguez will not need more imaging done on his elbow before being cleared to throw again, Brandon Hyde said.
His throwing progression, which should begin early next week, is a "restart." He will have to fully ramp up again.
"So it's going to take a while," Hyde said.
We already knew that Rodriguez was going to start the year on the injured list after he got a cortisone shot in his elbow, but the fact that he's got to fully restart his throwing program means that he essentially needs to go through spring training all over again.
While we don't want to speculate, it seems fair that he'll miss all of April, if not into May.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles are counting on him this season, given that they've lost Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency, making his early-season absence all the more noticeable.
The Orioles open up the regular season on March 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Related MLB Stories
GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.