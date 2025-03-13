Casey Mize is Now Throwing 106 MPH For the Detroit Tigers According to Graphics Mistake
Fighting to make the Detroit Tigers starting rotation, right-hander Casey Mize has apparently upped his velocity to 106 MPH.
At least that's according to the scorebug graphic that was present in his outing on Wednesday...
Check out the clear video from @CodifyBaseball below. The Tigers were taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 27-year-old Mize was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft back in 2018 (Auburn), but it's been a rocky road for him since getting into the majors. A four-year veteran, he's 9-19 lifetime with a 4.36 ERA. He's dealt with a slew of injuries, including Tommy John surgery that caused him to make just two starts in 2022 and no appearances in 2023.
However, he's had an excellent spring, pitching to a 0.00 ERA in 11.1 innings. He's struck out 14 batters in those 11.1 innings, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that made him the top overall pick.
As of now, the Tigers rotation will be carried by Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, with Reese Olson likely having the third spot. That leaves rookie Jackson Jobe, Mize, and Kenta Maeda likely battling for the final two spots.
Detroit is coming off a season in which it finished third in the American League Central and made the playoffs. The group upset the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round before ultimately falling against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
After signing Flaherty and veteran Gleyber Torres, expectations are high for the 2025 Tigers.
Related MLB Stories
ONE FOR THE THUMB: Max Scherzer won't start as scheduled for the Toronto Blue Jays this week because of a thumb issue. Here's what we know. CLICK HERE:
ONE HOT TICKET: Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will be the first MLB game for Shohei Ohtani in Japan, and the ticket is already pushing $2,000. CLICK HERE:
COLE OUT FOR SEASON: Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery for the Yankees, putting a big damper on their plans to reclaim the American League in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.