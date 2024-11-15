Baltimore Orioles Provide Important Injury Updates on Grayson Rodriguez, Four Others
The Baltimore Orioles limped to the finish line of the 2024 season, finishing second in the American League East and getting swept in the wild card round of the American League playoffs.
While not an excuse, part of the reason for the O's disappointing ending had to stem from injuries, of which they dealt with several throughout the year.
On Friday, we got some clarity on a number of those injuries. First, from Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner:
Orioles GM Mike Elias said right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will have a full spring training. Colton Cowser's hand surgery went well. Jorge Mateo may not be fully ready at spring training but close to full 162-game season expected
The 24-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings. If Corbin Burnes leaves in free agency, he'll be an even bigger part of the rotation in 2025.
The 24-year-old Cowser broke his hand in the last game of the season. He also put together a great campaign, hitting .242 with 24 homers and 69 RBI. He's a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.
Mateo is one of the more valuable utility players in the American League, known for his great speed. He stole 13 bases for Baltimore, playing to a .229 average.
Finally, there were also updates on Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish. Both pitchers are expected back around mid-season.
Bradish made just eight starts in 2024, going 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA. He won 12 games for Baltimore back in the 2023 season. He had a 2.83 ERA that year and will be a big piece back for the rotation as well.
