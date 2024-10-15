Baltimore Orioles Rookie Slugger Undergoes Successful Surgery as Offseason Begins
After breaking his hand in the American League Division Series, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser is expected to be ready for spring training.
The team announced that he underwent successful surgery, according to Andy Kostka on social media:
The 24-year-old just finished his first full season in the big leagues, playing in 153 games for the O's, who earned the top wild card spot in the American League playoffs. He hit .242 with 24 homers and 69 RBI, providing real power in the order for manager Brandon Hyde.
If the O's are going to advance further in 2025, Cowser is likely to be a huge part of it - especially if Anthony Santander leaves in free agency. He's just one of many young centerpieces that the O's are building around. He pairs with Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and Adley Rutschman to make up one of the best young cores in the entire sport.
The Orioles were beaten by the Kansas City Royals in that ALDS, losing by one run in each of the two games. Cowser broke his hand by swinging through a pitch that hit him in that series. The youngster will be up for the American League Rookie of the Year and he was just named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award as well.
A former first-round pick of the Orioles (2021) out of Sam Houston State, Cowser made his major league debut in 2023. He's under contract through 2029.
The Orioles can fully start the offseason following the World Series.
