Boston Red Sox' $90 Million Man Reportedly Not Ready For MiLB Rehab Assignment
Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida is reportedly not ready for a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Alex Cora.
Per Christopher Smith of MLB.com on social media:
Masataka Yoshida is throwing out to 110 feet.
Asked if next week is a consideration to begin the rehab assignment, Cora said, “Not yet.”
“He needs to make throws from the outfield. It’s not just standing there,” Cora said. “You have to make throws. So we’ll see how that goes.”
The 31-year-old Yoshida performed well this spring, hitting .286 (10-for-35) with a home run and seven RBIs, but the team will opt to get him fully healthy before bringing him back to game action. Truth be told, his absence actually helps the Red Sox roster issues. Yoshida is not seen as a good defender, so the team doesn't want to play him over Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela or Wilyer Abreu. They also wouldn't want him out there over top prospect Roman Anthony, who is knocking on the door.
And while Yoshida is a solid offensive player, he won't be a regular designated hitter over Rafael Devers, either. The Red Sox likely thought about trading him over the offseason, but his injury and the $54 million remaining on his contract likely made that virtually impossible.
Once he's healthy, perhaps the team can move him, but they'd likely have to take on significant money to do it.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills.
