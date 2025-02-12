Boston Red Sox' Garrett Whitlock Wows in Return to Mound, Could Be in Mix For Closer Role
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock wowed in his return to the mound on Tuesday, averaging 95 MPH with his fastball and striking out two batters over a 15-pitch session.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
In his live BP yesterday GarrettWhitlock averaged 95 mph, induced '6 or 7' swings and misses, and struck out the first two of his three batters before reaching the 15-pitch limit.
Why he's pitching with new purpose this year:
With the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler this offseason, Whitlock will go back to the bullpen where he excelled early in his career. That will help lengthen the 'pen for manager Alex Cora and could give him a multi-inning option down there. That would ease the burden on the rest of the group too, however it should be noted that Whitlock is also in the mix for the closer's role.
Per Lauren Campbell of MassLive:
Craig Breslow says the closer role will be up for grabs. Mentions Liam Hendriks, GarrettWhitlock, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten.
Heading into his fifth year with the team, Whitlock is 18-11 lifetime with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 23 career starts out of 103 appearances. He burst onto the scene with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games back in 2021. The Red Sox got to the ALCS that season and appear well-positioned to make another run this year.
In addition to the rotation upgrades, they also get back Lucas Giolito from injury. Trevor Story, who missed most of last year, should be healthy as well. The team also has several young players ready to take the next step like Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu.
They are still connected to Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman.
Related MLB Stories
UNI CHANGES? The Boston Red Sox are ditching a popular uniform for this season, but why? CLICK HERE:
HEALTHY DJ: As the Yankees report to camp, manager Aaron Boone says that infielder DJ LeMahieau is healthy. CLICK HERE:
SHOHEI BACK ON MOUND: We might not see Shohei Ohtani pitch in a game until May, but he was back on the practice mounds at Camelback Ranch this week. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.