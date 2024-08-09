Fastball

Boston Red Sox Give Massive Injury News on Pair of Star Players

As the Boston Red Sox get ready to play the Houston Astros over the weekend, manager Alex Cora has given huge injury updates on both Triston Casas and Trevor Story. Here's the latest:

Brady Farkas

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas stretches prior to a rehab start at DH for the WooSox on Tuesday July 30, 2023.
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas stretches prior to a rehab start at DH for the WooSox on Tuesday July 30, 2023.
The Boston Red Sox enter play on Friday just 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

As they look to make a push for October, there appears to be some good news on the way in the form of first baseman Triston Casas. Additionally, shortstop Trevor Story, who was injured in April and thought to be lost for the year, looks like he may be able to return as well.

Per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe:

Cora on when Casas can be back: “Right now, it’s up to him. … One thing for sure, he’ll be part of this.” Asked if he could be back this weekend, Cora reiterated it’s up to Casas - specifically, how he feels about his timing at the plate.

And as for Story:

Story is going to take batting practice on the field on Monday. Cora: “it’s a huge step. … I’m truly believing he’ll be a part of this.”

Casas hasn't played since injuring himself in a game back on April 20. He's hitting .244 with six homers and 10 RBI through 22 games. If the Sox can have him back for the final 45 games or so, that could go a long way toward lengthening the lineup and helping Boston make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Story has played only eight games this season after injuring himself even earlier in April. He's hitting .226 through just 34 plate appearances.

The Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros this weekend at Fenway Park.

