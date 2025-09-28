Red Sox-Giants Trade Allows Rafael Devers to Make Weird MLB History on Final Day
Apparently 162 games wasn't enough for Rafael Devers this year.
Heading into the final day of Major League Baseball's regular season, the former Red Sox star has already played in 162 games on the season. Boston dealt him to the Giants in mid-June, ending his eight-year tenure with the team. San Francisco and Devers's season hasn't went to plan since the trade as the Giants' season will come to a close Sunday after their game with the Rockies as they try to finish the year an even .500.
Devers hasn't missed a game in a Red Sox or Giants uniform this season. Boston's schedule was one game ahead of San Francisco's when the trade went down, which means he will play in his 163rd game of the year Sunday. He becomes the first MLB player to play in 163 games in a year since 2008, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.
Justin Morneau played in 163 games for the Twins in '08 due to a tiebreaker against the White Sox to decide the AL Central. When the MLB expanded its postseason in '22, tiebreaker games were removed to resolve ties at the regular season, which made the feat all the more rare.
The big trade paved the way for Devers to play in 163 this year, but it could be a long time before we see anyone accomplish the task again.