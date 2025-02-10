Boston Red Sox Key Bullpen Piece to Take Major Step in Injury Recovery This Week
Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock will take another big step in his return from elbow surgery on Tuesday: He'll throw to live hitters.
Red Sox reporter Pete Abraham put the news out on Bluesky.
Garrett Whitlock will face hitters tomorrow. Having a regular spring training as he returns from elbow surgery.
Given that Red Sox pitchers and catchers don't even report until this week, it actually seems like Whitlock will be ahead of most of his teammates who have probably just thrown regular bullpens at this point.
With the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler this offseason, Whitlock will go back to the bullpen where he excelled early in his career. That will help lengthen the 'pen for manager Alex Cora and will give him a multi-inning option down there. That should ease the burden on the rest of the group too.
Heading into his fifth year with the team, Whitlock is 18-11 lifetime with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 23 career starts out of 103 appearances. He burst onto the scene with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games back in 2021. The Red Sox got to the ALCS that season and appear well-positioned to make another run this year.
In addition to the rotation upgrades, they also get back Lucas Giolito from injury. Trevor Story, who missed most of last year, should be healthy as well. The team also has several young players ready to take the next step like Triston Casas, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu.
They are still being linked to Nolan Arenado on the trade market and Alex Bregman in free agency.
