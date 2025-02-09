Pittsburgh Pirates Star Paul Skenes and Girlfriend Livvy Dunne Attend Super Bowl Together
Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne were just some of the celebrities in attendance at Sunday's Super Bowl contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Phillies.
The game is being played in New Orleans, Louisiana and comes just days before Skenes is set to report to spring training.
Skenes and Dunne are one of the young power couples in sports right now, having been together since they both were star athletes at LSU. Skenes helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series title in 2023. He was drafted No. 1 overall that year and made his sterling debut in 2024.
Dunne is still a member of the Tigers' gymnastics team, helping them win a national championship last season. She is currently in her fifth and final year of eligibility. She's been very visible at Skenes's starts and events when her schedule allows. Dunne is among the recognizable collegiate athletes right now, armed with a massive social media following and appearing in television commercials for brands like Vuori. She also is one of the highest NIL earners in college.
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. He finished in the final three of National League Cy Young voting, falling to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
Skenes will be among the most talked about players this spring as people expect him to morph into, perhaps, the best pitcher in the game.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT NEWS FOR WADE: Wade Boggs, who won five batting titles over his Hall of Fame career, has announced he's cancer-free. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH MASA? Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox had shoulder surgery at the outset of the offseason and might not be ready for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA WORKING BACK: Ronald Acuna Jr. says he's 75 percent healthy as he comes back from a left torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.