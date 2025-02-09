Pro Football Hall of Famer to Throw Out First Pitch at Miami Marlins Opening Day
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day as the Miami Marlins take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 27.
Per a press release:
“I’m honored by the invitation to throw the ceremonial first pitch for the Miami Marlins on Opening Day,” said Dan Marino. “It will be very special for me to return to the site of many memories and where the community made it home for me. Being back for this special moment, surrounded by the great fans of South Florida.”
The 63-year-old Marino is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL. He spent 17 years with the Dolphins, winning 147 career games. Though he never won a Super Bowl, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and the MVP in 1984. He also was a three-time All-Pro.
“Opening Day is always such a special celebration that brings our community and organization together, and we are thrilled to have a South Florida sports legend join us in taking the occasion to another level as only our city can do,” said Marlins President of Business Caroline O’Connor. “We can’t wait to welcome our fans back for another exciting season of Marlins Baseball at loanDepot park. There are some additional surprises in the works that will make the day even more memorable, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.”
The Marlins are coming off a last-place finish in the National League East. They had the second-worst record in the NL at 62-100.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT NEWS FOR WADE: Wade Boggs, who won five batting titles over his Hall of Fame career, has announced he's cancer-free. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH MASA? Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox had shoulder surgery at the outset of the offseason and might not be ready for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA WORKING BACK: Ronald Acuna Jr. says he's 75 percent healthy as he comes back from a left torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.