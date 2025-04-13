Boston Red Sox Place Promising Pitcher Richard Fitts on Injured List With Pec Strain
The Boston Red Sox have placed right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, the team announced Sunday.
Fitts tossed 5.0 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, giving up just two hits and one walk compared to his five strikeouts. He got pulled due to right shoulder pain, though, and Boston's bullpen proceeded to allow three runs en route to a loss.
To fill out the active roster in Fitts' absence, the Red Sox selected right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer's contract from Triple-A Worcester. There was an open spot on the club's 40-man roster, so no additional transaction was necessary.
The Red Sox acquired Fitts from the New York Yankees as part of the Alex Verdugo trade in December 2023. He has made seven big league starts since the deal, going 0-3 with a 2.39 ERA, 1.195 WHIP and 1.0 WAR.
The 25-year-old righty is still ranked as Boston's No. 15 prospect, as he has yet to exhaust his rookie eligibility.
Fitts was only in the MLB rotation because Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval opened the regular season on the injured list. Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler still take up the top three spots in the Red Sox's rotation, but veteran Sean Newcomb is the only other healthy starter on the roster.
Even Fulmer, who won AL Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2016 and was an All-Star in 2017, is primarily a reliever at this point in his career.
Bello and Giolito are each slated for one more rehab start this week, putting them in line to return against either the Seattle Mariners or Cleveland Guardians next week. Crawford, meanwhile, still hasn't faced hitters, and Sandoval isn't expected back until after the All-Star break.
In the meantime, Crochet will get the bump in Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
