Fastball

Boston Red Sox Pitcher Brayan Bello Set to Return From IL, Make Season Debut Tuesday

Brayan Bello was absent from the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation for the first few weeks of the season, but the young righty will finally take the mound Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Sam Connon

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field.
St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are set to activate starting pitcher Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list, manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday morning.

Bello, who has been sidelined with a right shoulder strain since the early days of spring training, will make his regular season debut Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

With Bello back in the rotation, the Red Sox are now waiting on Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford to follow him off the injured list. Rookie Richard Fitts recently landed on the IL himself, while Patrick Sandoval isn't expected back until after the All-Star break.

“It helps. We’ve been two guys down. The other guys have done a good job, but obviously he’s obviously a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish," Cora said. "Velocity’s up – which is very important for us – the action on his pitches is good and we know what he can do."

Cora said he hopes to get 5.0 innings out of Bello on Tuesday against a formidable Mariners lineup.

In four rehab starts between Double-A and Triple-A, Bello went 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA, 1.571 WHIP and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He last took the mound Wednesday, tossing 71 pitches over 4.1 innings.

The Red Sox signed Bello to a six-year, $55 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season, at which point he had just 39 MLB starts under his belt. He proceeded to go 14-8 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.361 WHIP and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 starts, seeing his WAR drop from 3.1 to 1.4 year-over-year.

Bello is still positioned to be a key member of Boston's pitching staff for the foreseeable future, though, right alongside ace Garrett Crochet. The 25-year-old Dominican righty will have his first chance of the season to prove as much Tuesday at Fenway Park, where he is 12-15 with a 4.29 ERA for his career.

First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • TORONTO LACKING POWER: After failing to hit a home run on Sunday, the Blue Jays tied a franchise record for their fewest bombs through the first 22 games of a regular season. CLICK HERE
  • REDS MATCH NBA BLOWOUTS: While the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed comfortable wins in the NBA Playoffs, the Reds outdid them by stomping the Orioles. CLICK HERE
  • ROYALS' SMALL BALL W: Bobby Witt Jr.'s extra-inning RBI against the Tigers on Sunday did more than just cap off a win for the Royals, also snapping a bizarre 13-year streak in MLB. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries