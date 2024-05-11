Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo in Line to Make Next Start After Injury Scare
Saturday, 8:10 a.m. ET: According to reports after the game, Woo is fine and will be in line to make his next start. Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Woo should be fine. Sat for a long time the previous inning and was not loose. The tip-off was the velocity. The 88 mph slider was actually a fastball. Servais said he will make his next start.
FRIDAY: In a nerve-wracking moment, Seattle Mariners' right-hander Bryan Woo was removed from Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics for "precautionary reasons."
Per Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports on social media:
According to @MarinersPR Bryan Woo left the game for precautionary reasons in the 5th.
Woo was making his first start of the season after missing the first month because of elbow inflammation suffered at the end of spring training. The hope is that this issue is not related to the elbow, but an update is expected after the game.
Despite the sour ending, Woo looked excellent in the start, throwing 4.1 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and one walk while registering three strikeouts. The 24-year-old made his debut last season, going 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA over 18 starts. His presence helped the Mariners stay in the playoff race until the final days of the regular season, even after injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales.
Along with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller, Woo is thought to make up one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball.
Woo was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft by the Mariners out of Cal Poly.
The Mariners entered play on Friday at 20-18 overall on the season. They currently lead the A's, 7-0, at the time of this posting.
The Mariners will play the A's again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Miller will get the start for Seattle.
