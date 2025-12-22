Mariners Sign Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite For Specialist Role: Report

The Seattle Mariners' offense just got a lot better against left-handed pitching.

It didn't seem possible that the Mariners would be done searching for impact bats once Jorge Polanco signed with the New York Mets, and on Monday, we learned that Seattle had a wise plan to replace the switch-hitting Polanco's impact from the right side of the plate.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mariners and outfielder/designated hitter Rob Refsnydercame to an agreement on a one-year contract. Refsnyder, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, has built a reputation as a lefty-killer and should provide a valuable veteran presence in the clubhouse.

