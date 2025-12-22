Mariners Sign Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite For Specialist Role: Report
The Seattle Mariners' offense just got a lot better against left-handed pitching.
It didn't seem possible that the Mariners would be done searching for impact bats once Jorge Polanco signed with the New York Mets, and on Monday, we learned that Seattle had a wise plan to replace the switch-hitting Polanco's impact from the right side of the plate.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mariners and outfielder/designated hitter Rob Refsnydercame to an agreement on a one-year contract. Refsnyder, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, has built a reputation as a lefty-killer and should provide a valuable veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.